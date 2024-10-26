11.2 C
Srinagar
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Iran says Israeli strikes targeted military bases in 3 provinces, causing 'limited damage'

DUBAI: Iran’s military said early Saturday that Israeli strikes on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing “limited damage.”

The statement from Iran’s armed forces was read aloud on state television, which showed no images of the damage described. Iran’s military claimed its air defences limited the damage done by the strikes, without providing additional evidence.

Israel said it launched attacks targeting missile manufacturing plants and other sites in the country. (AP)

