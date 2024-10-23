Reconciliation between India and Pakistan must to end Gagangir like incidents: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that reconciliation between India and Pakistan is imperative to end hostility and Gagangir like incidents.

Speaking with reporters after visiting the family of slain doctor in Budgam, who was killed in the Gagangir terror attack, Mehbooba Mufti, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of enmity between India and Pakistan.

She said that incidents like Gagangir will not end till there is reconciliation between the two nations, which had taken place during former Pm Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

“It’s not just me, but all the people want an end to the enmity between the two nations,” she said—(KNO)