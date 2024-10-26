China says disengagement of troops going on ‘smoothly’ in eastern Ladakh

BEIJING: China has said that the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh by the Chinese and Indian armies is going on “smoothly” following a recent agreement between the two nations.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia.

“In accordance with the resolutions that China and India reached recently on issues concerning the border area, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, which is going smoothly at the moment,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here on Friday.