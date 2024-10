KULGAM – An army man was killed and eight others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down in DH Pora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that the accident occurred in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam today morning, injuring nine army personnel .

He said one of the injured jawans later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile police has taken cognizance of the accident.