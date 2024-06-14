5 cops transferred

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered transfer of five police officers, three of them IPS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect:
Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS, DIG South Kashmir Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Kashmir, vice Shri Abdul Qayoom, IPS, according an order by home department.
Abdul Qayoom, IPS, DIG IR Kashmir, has transferred and posted as DIG Crime, J&K, vice Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS.
Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS, DIG Crime, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG South Kashmir Range, vice Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS.
Ch. Iftkhar Ahmed, JKPS, Addl. SP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO IR-24 Bn., against an available vacancy while Shafat Mohammad Najar, JKPS, awaiting adjustment upon promotion as SP, is posted as Addl, SP Pulwama, vice Ch Iftkhar Ahmed.
Meanwhile, as per separate order and in the interest of administration, Asif Mustafa, PID No.KPS205952, Dy.SP PC Sangam, is hereby deputed to the Union territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect.
