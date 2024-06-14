79.25% students qualify 10th class exam, girls outperform boys

Srinagar: The JKBOSE on Thursday declared the result of class 10th annual regular examination with a pass percentage of 79.25 percent.

The pass percentage of Boys is 77.33 percent while the pass percentage of girls is 81.10 percent.

In the exams, a total of 1,46,136 students were enrolled for class 10th session Annual Regular 2023 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 146136 students were enrolled for this examination out of which 1,15,816 students qualified the exams including 71,741 male and 74,395 female students.

At least 14,115 students qualified the exam with A1 grade, 17,471 students with A2 grade, 23,365 secured B1 grade, 29,117 got B2 grade, 25,467 candidates secured C1 grade, 6269 got C2 grade and 45 students have been placed in Grade-D.

Three students were having a disputed eligibility, four students were caught with unfair means, the exam was cancelled of 34 students, 31 students were disqualified for one year and the subject was cancelled of 93 students.

In the meantime, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the students.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sinha said, “Congratulations to all students who cleared JKBOSE Class Xth Annual Regular Examination-2024. Heartening to note that girls have performed exceptionally well. I appreciate teachers & parents for their support & dedication. Best wishes to students for your future endeavors.” (SIC)

JKBOSE Chairperson Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas expressed his satisfaction over the entire examination process of Annual Regular 2024 examination.

“It is really a matter of pride to see that girls have secured a higher percentage than that of boys. Though it was their first Board examination, the students have great enthusiasm; the pass percentage of 79.25 percent is a witness to this fact,” he said.

Manhas further said, “I congratulate all the students and teachers for their hard work. Those students who could not make it this time should try again with revised strategies. JKBOSE is consistent in its efforts for upgrading and fine-tuning its mechanisms and processes for the student welfare and I am sanguine that with the implementation of more initiatives in the pipeline, many services will be further improved.”

Pertinently, on June 06, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced annual regular results of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 74 percent.

This is the second time JKBOSE conducted exams in March-April sessions instead of November-December.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print