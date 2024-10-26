Police Flag Day Week 2024: Marathon events held across valley

SRINAGAR: To honor police martyrs and foster community spirit, the police organized multiple events under the ‘Police Flag Day Week 2024’. The week featured ‘Run for Unity’ marathons, quiz competitions, debates, cultural gatherings, and a football tournament, demonstrating solidarity and gratitude for the sacrifices made by police personnel.

The marathon events saw active participation in various districts. In Ganderbal, DySP DAR DPL Ganderbal flagged off the marathon, which began at Repora and ended at Police Station Lar, attracting students and local youth who exhibited remarkable enthusiasm. Similar enthusiastic turnouts were observed in Anantnag, where participants ran from Sarnal Chowk to Y-Junction, and in Awantipora, where the run commenced at the Tral bus stand.

In Kulgam, a quiz competition engaged school students at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, where winners received cash rewards. Shopian hosted a thought-provoking seminar on the role of policing in nation-building, while Ganderbal’s debate competition attracted spirited discussions from students.

Additionally, a football tournament was inaugurated in Kupwara, beginning with an exciting match between Yamin FC Lalpora and Trehgam FC. The tournament aims to promote community engagement and unity.

In Bandipora, another debate competition focused on the role of police in nation-building, with the participation of students discussing the contributions made by police martyrs.

These events not only served as a platform for honoring the sacrifices of police personnel but also strengthened bonds within the communities, promoting healthy activities and civic responsibility among the youth. The police expressed gratitude to all participants and organizers for making these initiatives a success and emphasized the continuous efforts to honor the memories of their fallen comrades.

