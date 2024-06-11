Kathua Update: One Militant Killed Operation On: Police

Jammu: One unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Village Seda Sohal area of Kathua on Tuesday.

Officials said that, earlier few gunshots were heard in the village. Soon after it, a cordon and search operation was launched.

During searches contact was established with militants triggering off a gunfight. One militant has been killed so far, they said.

As per reports One civilian is believed to be also injured, his health condition was unknown so far. More details will follow.(GNS)

