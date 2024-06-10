Reasi Attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to NOKs of slain, Rs 50k to injured

SRINAGAR – A day after the Reasi attack left nine persons dead, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the Next of Kins of each martyr pilgrim.

He also said that the injured persons would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Sinha said that a joint operation is in the progress to neutralise the perpetrators of the attack in Reasi.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to be given to the next of kin of pilgrims martyred in Reasi terror attack. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. The injured pilgrims are being treated at different hospitals in Jammu & Reasi. A control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance. A joint security force temporary HQ by J&K Police, Army and CRPF has been set up at the site and operation is in progress to neutralise the perpetrators of Reasi terror attack,” Office of LG J&K wrote on X.

