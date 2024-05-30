KVK Malangpora hosts awareness cum multinutrient block distribution program

KVK head Dr Javaid Mugloo highlights seed, feed distribution initiatives to enhance livestock productivity, future oil seed development plans

AWANTIPORA: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Malangpora Pulwama, in collaboration with the Division of Animal Nutrition, FVSc and AH Shuhama, organized the third phase of the awareness cum Multinutrient Block (MNB) distribution programme for ruminant livestock. This initiative is part of a DAHD-NLM funded project aimed at improving the livelihoods of resource-poor farmers by enhancing livestock productivity through value-added animal feed supplements in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The event, held at the KVK Malangpora campus, focused on raising awareness among livestock farmers about the benefits and importance of using MNB supplements. Dr. Javaid Ahmad Mugloo, Professor and Head of KVK/ETC Malangpora, emphasized the crucial role of balanced feeding in livestock management and acknowledged the proactive efforts of the Division of Animal Nutrition in addressing the challenges faced by farmers.

Dr. Yasir Afzal, Principal Investigator of the project, provided an overview of the initiative and its significance in uplifting rural communities’ livelihoods. Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Ganie, Scientist in Animal Science at KVK Pulwama, delivered a detailed lecture on the proper use and feeding methods of these MNBs.

During the event, MNB supplements were distributed free of cost to 50 participating farmers, who expressed their appreciation and shared positive feedback on how the supplements have significantly improved their animals’ health and productivity. They praised the collaborative efforts of KVK Pulwama and the Division of Animal Nutrition, FVSc & AH Shuhama.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Dr. Javaid Ahmad Mugloo explained, “We have been engaged in seed distribution for the past couple of weeks, along with the distribution of supplemental feed for cattle. ICAR-ATARI assigned us a target of approximately 50 hectares for hybrid maize coverage. We have covered areas such as Sagarwani, Narastan, and various other areas of the KVK campus in Pulwama district. Alongside maize seeds, we also distributed some pulses. So far, we have distributed around 20-30 quintals of maize, meeting the ICAR-ATARI target. The 50 hectares will be used for demonstration purposes to test the potential yield of these varieties. We have provided these seeds free of cost, along with necessary inputs to the farmers, aiming to improve their livelihoods and production. This initiative encourages farmers to adopt new seed varieties.”

Mugloo further added, “Today’s programme was organized in collaboration with the Veterinary Nutrition Division, Shuhama Alesteng, and the faculty there. This project aims to improve livelihoods by providing supplemental feed for cattle. We distributed this feed to 50 farmers, marking the third phase of our initiative. The impact of this programme is evident through direct interaction with the farmers, who have given very positive feedback. They have reported improvements in cattle weight, digestion, palatability, and grazing behavior. This feedback, collected from farmers up to this point, confirms the significant benefits of our project.”

“Our future plans include the development of oil seeds. Under the dynamic leadership and guidance of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir, and in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI, we aim to develop oil seeds in every tehsil and district. KVK will be responsible for implementing and following through with this initiative.”

Dr. Yasir Afzal, Principal Investigator of the project, added, “Today’s event marked the third phase of our distribution under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Government of India’s National Livestock Mission project, which is being conducted by the Division of Animal Nutrition. This project is operational in three districts, including Pulwama. Today, in Pulwama, we conducted the third phase, where we distributed the multinutrient blocks developed under this project to farmers. We provided supplements to 50 farmers, distributing 27 kg in each phase. So far, the response from farmers has been very positive. Both dairy and sheep farmers have given excellent feedback. According to the feedback we have collected, the project is progressing successfully. We aim to continue and expand this project based on the encouraging response we have received.”

