Govt employees to get revised DA

Srinagar: Government of Jammu & Kashmir Monday ordered revised rate of Dearness Allowance for employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations with effect from January 2024.
“In continuation to the Government Order No. 232-F of 2023 dated 12.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that Government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance from 46% to 50% of basic pay with effect from 01.01.2024,” an order issued by Finance Department reads.
The order maintained, “The term ‘Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc. The arrears on account of additional installment of Dearness Allowance with effect from January, 2024 to April, 2024 shall be paid in cash in May, 2024 and shall form part of monthly salary from May, 2024 onwards”.