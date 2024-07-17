Hope statehood is restored to J&K before elections: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections as the union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism.

“We would hope that the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections because the UT has failed… It has failed in Jammu, it is failed against militancy, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Replying to a question, the former chief minister, who was at Zadibal to take part in a Muharram procession, said the danger of being a union territory is that the power does not lie with the people.

