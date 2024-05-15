Reject division, vote for development, progress: Azad

SRINAGAR: Chairman of DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted on Tuesday that his party remains resolute against the divisive tactics employed by regional parties.

He condemned their alleged attempts to fragment communities based on caste and religion, whether it be Gujjars, Paharis, or Kashmiris. He underscored his party’s commitment to prioritizing development over division, emphasizing the need to hold these parties accountable for their exploitation of the populace.

“Both NC and PDP have merely exploited the people for years without contributing to their welfare. While the Mughals created gardens in Kashmir many years ago, I established the breathtaking Tulip Garden, drawing lakhs of visitors. Despite Kashmir being a Muslim-dominated region, there was no Hajj House until I initiated its construction. Over the years, I’ve facilitated the establishment of more districts, medical colleges, schools, stadiums, roads, and tehsils,” he said.

Azad added, “I challenge them to showcase their developmental achievements, as they have only indulged in empty slogans, which they now conveniently forget. My sole agenda is development; I have never exploited people on the basis of religion or caste. Throughout my over 45 years in politics, no one can accuse me of corruption. My track record is transparent; I do not possess extravagant mansions.”

The DPAP Chairman affirmed his departure from Delhi, driven solely by his dedication to serving the people. Without aspirations for personal gain, he pledges to prioritise the upliftment of the underprivileged, he said.

Addressing critical issues such as youth involvement in militancy and drug abuse, he advocates for the creation of employment opportunities and the enhancement of infrastructure.

Recognising the youth as the cornerstone of the nation’s future, he is committed to fostering new leadership, exemplified by his support for young Lok Sabha candidates like Amir Bhatt from Srinagar and Adv Saleem Parray from Anantnag.

Emphasising the need to steer clear of misleading rhetoric, Azad stressed the importance of informed voting. Reflecting on the voting turnout in the Srinagar seat, he expressed disappointment at the lower-than-anticipated numbers, citing widespread disillusionment with the current government. He underscored the pivotal role of increased voter participation in forthcoming phases, asserting that real change hinges on active engagement in the electoral process.

