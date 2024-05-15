Ready to contest Assembly polls if Centre revokes ban imposed on us: Panel head Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir

Srinagar: In a significant development, the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir Wednesday said that it was ready to contest polls if Centre would lift the ban on it.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) imposed ban on JeI in 2019 , post Article 370 roll back, terming the organization as “anti national.” Talking to reporters here, JeI’s panel head Ghulam Qadir Wani of Gussu, Pulwama, said that the members of JeI casted their votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Wani was seen casting vote in the May 13 polls for Srinagar Lok Sabha polls.

“We will try to contest polls in the upcoming Assembly polls slated for September this year,” said Wani while talking to media persons, adding that JeI always believed in democratic process. “We will field our own candidates if Centre revokes ban on us. There are other issues but revocation of ban is the first pre-condition to join the poll fray,” Wani said.

He said socio-religious reforms would be the poll plank of JeI besides drug abuse and growing immortality.

Wani said a crucial session of JeI’s Majlis-e Shoora was held and a decision was taken to contest polls. “We never changed our stance as we belive in democracy, ” he said. In reply to query, why JeI members boycotted polls in the past, he said when nobody voted, JeI followed suit. “There was a pressure and threat as well, “he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print