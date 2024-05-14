China, Pakistan discuss realignment of Karakoram Highway, speed up CPEC projects

BEIJING: China and Pakistan on Tuesday discussed plans for the realignment of the strategic Karakoram Highway, acceleration of the CPEC projects, upgradation of the Karachi-Peshawar railway project, and improvement of the Gwadar Port managed by a Chinese firm.

On the second day of his four-day visit, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held talks with Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and discussed accelerating the projects that are part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) among other issues, Pakistan’s official media reported in Islamabad.

Dar is here to take part in the fifth Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The two leaders will comprehensively review bilateral relations, including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of the CPEC, future connectivity initiatives, and the geopolitical situation.

