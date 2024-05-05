Bla Polls: 23 left in fray

By on No Comment

Bla Polls: 23 left in fray

Baramulla: Following scrutiny of nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Returning Officer, Minga Sherpa, has accepted 23 nominations as valid.
During the scrutiny of all 38 nomination papers, 23 nominations were found valid, including two female candidates and were accepted to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from the Baramulla PC. The candidature of 15 candidates was rejected as their nomination papers were found invalid during the scrutiny process in accordance with the ECI norms.
The candidates can withdraw their nomination till May, 06 (Monday) before 03:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer.

 

Bla Polls: 23 left in fray added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.