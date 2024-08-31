Observers For Srinagar Review Arrangements

Srinagar: The Expenditure Observers for Srinagar District for General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024, Capt. Pradeep Shoury Arya and Subodh Singh Friday visited the Integrated Election Control Room, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee(MCMC) and Media Centre established at the DC/DEO Office Srinagar.

The inspections were part of their taking stock of the arrangements for the coming elections besides ensuring that all arrangements are in place and functioning effectively to facilitate a transparent and efficient electoral process.

During the inspection, the Observers took stock of the arrangements made at the Integrated Control Room, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee(MCMC) and Media Centre. They took an on spot appraisal about the functioning of these units and roles assigned to them from the staff deployed. The Observers were briefed on the arrangements made so far, assuring that all necessary measures are in place to facilitate a free and fair election.

The Observers stressed for making requisite facilities available for smooth and seamless conduct of the Assembly Elections besides hand holding those coming with queries or requests from these units.

The Observers emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency, efficiency and strict adherence to the election guidelines.

They also held a comprehensive meeting with Returning Officers(ROs) of 8 Assembly Constituencies and Flying Squad Teams (FST), Static Surviellance Teams (SST), Video Recording Teams (VRT) and Video Viewing Teams (VVT) for smooth conduct of Assembly Elections-2024 in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Returning Officers of Assembly segments of 19-Hazratbal Syed Ahmad Kataria, 20-Khanyar Aijaz Ahmad Shah, 21-Haba Kadal Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, 22-Lal Chowk Amir Choudhary, 23-Chanapora Suhail ul Islam, 24-Zadibal Khaild Hussain, 25-Eidgah Bashir Ahmad Paddar, & 26-Central Shalteng Muzamil Maqbool besides Deputy District Election Officer and other officers of various teams.

The Observers on the occasion stressed on exhaustive SVEEP activities for motivation and mobilization of voters for enthusiastic participation in Assembly Elections.

They underlined that each voters counts and urged Returning Officers to reach out to every voter through ground staff to build confidence through motivational techniques to encourage the electorate to come for vote.

Observers directed ROs to conduct interactive sessions with candidates & political parties to sensitize them with rate charts and media guidelines.

They told the staff of various teams that their role is vital to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

The officers were informed that the district administration conducted many SVEEP activities at prime places in an endeavor to increase the participation of people in electoral process.

ROs briefed Observers about the demography of their respective constituencies, number of voters, percent of male & female voters, first time voters, number of transgender voters, senior citizens, service voters, migrant voters besides model polling stations including Pink, Green, Youth & PwD and collection & distribution centres.

Observers asked Officers to take their responsibility seriously and maintain standard registers to keep record of all the material.

Besides, the participants were asked to remain accessible to all and ensure effective communication with each other to address any issue.

