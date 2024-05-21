J-K: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at voting booth

Srinagar: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, officials said.P K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident. The incident took place at a polling station in Baramulla’s Pattan area where Ansari allegedly assaulted a polling official and a police officer, the officials said.Two separate first information reports (FIR) have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Representation of People’s Act, they added.–(PTI)

