J-K: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at voting booth

Srinagar: People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, officials said.P K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident. The incident took place at a polling station in Baramulla’s Pattan area where Ansari allegedly assaulted a polling official and a police officer, the officials said.Two separate first information reports (FIR) have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Representation of People’s Act, they added.–(PTI)
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post