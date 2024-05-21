Night temp increases in J&K, Jammu braces for ‘heat wave’

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in J&K for now and heat wave over plains of Jammu division from May 22, night temperature witnessed increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.2°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 9.7°C and it was 0.7°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.5°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the place, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.7°C against 25.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.0°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 11.6°C, he said.Regarding the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected from till May 28.“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 28,” he said.He also forecast “heat wave” over plains of Jammu Division from May 22.He said hot and dry weather over hilly districts of Jammu Division is likely to continue during the next few days.

