Excise scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering, corruption cases

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam, saying the matter involved grave misuse of power and breach of public interest by him.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said Sisodia allegedly indulged in destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence.

The high court said he was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government as he had the responsibility of 18 portfolios in the city dispensation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print