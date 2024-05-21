J&K Legal Services Authority is making all efforts to ensure good health of jail inmates: Justice Tashi

SRINAGAR, MAY 21:Understanding the importance of ensuring healthcare facilities to jail inmates in UT of J&K, the J&K Legal Services Authority under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, who is also Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Senior-most Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority held a Mega Medical Check-up Camp at Central Jail, Srinagar in collaboration with DLSA Srinagar, Department of Prisons, UT of J&K, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Department of Health & Medical Education.Justice Tashi, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion was accompanied by Rajni Rabstan, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary and Muzamil Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority was warmly received by Deepak Kumar, DG Prisons, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Srinagar, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director, Health Services Kashmir, Prof. (Dr) Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal, GMC Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar and Dr. Aijaz Shah, Principal, Govt. Dental College, Srinagar.The Mega Medical Check-up Camp was conceptualized by Justice Tashi Rabstan who in his address stressed upon organizing such type of camps on regular basis to curtail the filing of petitions in the courts by the under trials for their medical examination. He further said that the jail inmates are immensely benefitted in such programs as all the specialist doctors of various departments like General Medicine, Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Cardiology, Dental & Oral Medicine, Gynaecology, ENT etc. are available for consultation and advice to the needy inmates.Prof. (Dr) Iffat Shah, Principal, GMC Srinagar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director, Health Services Kashmir, Prof. (Dr) Aijaz Shah, Principal, Govt. Dental College, Srinagar and Dr. Aijaz Ahmad, Consultant, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Kashmir in their respective addresses appreciated the efforts of Legal Services Institutions in bringing all the stakeholders on one platform for good health and wellbeing of jail inmates besides acknowledging the importance of organising such camps on regular basis. They also assured complete support to J&K Legal Services Authority in all such future endeavours. Dr. Mushtaq also informed the gathering that all the investigation and body profile testing shall be done in the camp, which can roll over to one more day depending upon the medical needs of prisoners. He further said that all the medicines that would be prescribed by doctors including spectacles by the ophthalmologists shall be provided to the patients free of cost. The opening remarks were presented by Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Superintendent, Central Jail, Srinagar whereas Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, District legal Services Authority, Srinagar conducted the proceedings of the program and Saba Shawl, Staff Officer to DG Prisons presented vote of thanks.Those who attended the program include Dr. Tahir Sajad, CMO Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, Srinagar, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad, Dr. Mir Mushtaq, Dr. Aasim Farooq, Dr. Aasifa, Dr. Sameena, Super-Specialist and Specialist doctors, Para-Medical staff, Technicians, Lab Assistants etc of Health Department, GMC Srinagar, Govt. Dental College Srinagar and Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Kashmir, Security personal of CISF, staff of Central Jail, Srinagar and PLVs of DLSA Srinagar.

