BJP holds protest in Srinagar against killing of ex-sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The BJP Srinagar unit held a protest on Tuesday against the administration of the Shopian district over the killing of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh by terrorists in the south Kashmir district two days ago.

Led by district BJP president Ashok Bhat, the party workers protested against the Shopian district administration at Jawahar Nagar here over the alleged neglect by the concerned authorities in safeguarding the former sarpanch, who was a BJP leader.

“The BJP demands a time-bound inquiry into the district administration Shopian’s failure to prevent this incident. The party believes that the administration’s negligence led to the untimely death of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, and they are calling for accountability and justice,” the party said in a statement issued after the protest.

