Man’s body recovered from Jhelum in Srinagar, probe launched

Srinagar: Body of a man has been found in river Jhelum near cement bridge in Srinagar’s Noorbagh area today morning, officials said.An official said that the body was spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.He said that the body has been retrieved and will be shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have taken up the investigation and identification of the body is yet to be ascertained—
