Srinagar Polls: Candidature of 29 candidates found valid, 10 rejected

Srinagar: In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the scrutiny of nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held today (April, 26, 2024 Friday) in the office of the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary constituency (DC Office Complex Srinagar).

During the scrutiny of all 39 nomination papers received, 29 nominations were found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The candidates whose nominations were found valid and accordingly accepted include Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Mohammad Ashraf Mir from J&K Apni Party, Waheed ur Rehman Para from Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Younis Ahmad Mir from Bharat Jodo Party, Rubina Akhtar from National LokTantrik Party, Ashiq Hussain Bhat from Rashtriya Jan Kranti Party, Hakikat Singh from National Panthers Party (Bhim) and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gana Suraksha Party.

Similarly, the nomination papers of the independent candidates namely Sheeban Ashahi, Nissar Ahmad Ahangar, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Shah, Amin Dar, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Sayim Mustafa, Waseem Hassan Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Hilal Ahmad Dar, Wahida Tabasum, Dr. Qazi Ashraf, Qaiser Sultan Ganai, Abdul Hamid Rather, Javaid Ahmad Wani, Jehangir Ahmad Sheikh, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Sauqib Makhdoomi were also found valid and accordingly accepted by the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

On the occasion, the candidature of Salman Sagar from Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) becomes null and void due to formal consideration/ approval of the candidature of the main Candidate of JKNC as he was the covering candidate from the same party.

Likewise, nominations of 10 candidates stood rejected as their nomination papers were found invalid during the scrutiny as per ECI norms.

The scrutiny was held in presence of General Observer for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Mukul Kumar, contesting candidates and their proposers.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by April 29, 2024 (Monday) before 03:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled for Elections on May 13, 2024 under phase 4th of General Lok Sabha Elections-2024.

