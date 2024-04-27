Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Another minor boy’s body retrieved near Noorbagh Srinagar, after 12 days

Srinagar: The body of second missing minor boy, who drowned after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Gandabal area of Srinagar on April 16, was retrieved from the river on Saturday morning, at Noorbagh Srinagar after 12 days, officials said. An official said that the body of the boy was retrieved near Noorbagh Srinagar, this morning.Lastly, six people died, while three were missing after a boat capsized near Gandbal area on April 16. The official said that the body has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for medico—legal formalities—
