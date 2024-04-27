Mentally Deranged Person Behind Desecrating Of Shrine, Mosque In Dadsara Tral

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a mentally deranged person was behind the desecrating of Shrine and mosque in Dadsara area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.In a handout ,the police said that regarding yesterday’s incident of disrespect to local shrine and mosques in Dadsara in Tral by damaging windowpanes and also act of displacing the Quran pak in a manner lacking respect, subsequently based on evidence , Police Awantipora during investigation has identified the perpetrator of crime namely Manzoor Ahmad.The said person is found to be mentally deranged person from Tral involved in the incident.The police spokesman further stated that investigation with his family and acquaintance indicated that the said person has proclivity of showing such behaviour earlier also. Further investigation is going on.People are requested not to pay heed to any rumours and not fall prey to scrupulous elements and vested interests to vitiate atmosphere for their own interests, reads the statement.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post