Govt Posts Nikhil Borkar As SSP Budgam, Al-Tahir Geelani Asked To Await Posting At PHQ

By on No Comment

Srinagar:The government on Saturday transferred Nikhil Borkar (IPS), SSP (Tech) CID headquarters, and posted him as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam.The order issued by the Home Department in this regard has been done following a nod by the Chief Electoral J&K on April 26, official sources said.“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Nikhil Borkar, IPS, SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs., is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, vice Shri Al-Tahir Geelani,” the order said, adding, “Further, Shri Al- Tahir Geelani, shall await posting at Police Headquarters, till further orders.”

Govt Posts Nikhil Borkar As SSP Budgam, Al-Tahir Geelani Asked To Await Posting At PHQ added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.