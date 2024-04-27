Boat Tragedy: Minor’s body found after 11 days

Srinagar: The death toll in boat capsize in Jhelum river near Gandabal in Srinagar rose to seven after body of a minor boy was retrieved on Friday, eleven days after the tragic incident.

While body of the minor found near Zero bridge here, the searches to find two other missing continued.

Bodies of six people, including two children and their mother, were found on the very day of the incident and three went missing as the boat carrying the students to school April 16 morning capsized on the Jhelum in Gandbal. All the children on the board studied in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sonwar across the river. The boat overturned around 8 am after hitting an iron pole in the middle of the river as the wooden boat headed east from Gandabal towards Batwara in the Srinagar city, with several passengers on board.

Officials said that rescue teams of SDRF, NDRF and Marcos searched the turbid water of the river Jhelum downstream from Gandbal to Raj Bagh while divers went under water to look for any signs of the three missing persons.

Since the families, families along with hundreds of people continue to line the banks of river Jhelum waiting for any trace of their loved ones.

