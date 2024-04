JAIPUR: Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president Usman Ghani, who expressed displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks in Rajasthan, was on Wednesday expelled from the party for “tarnishing” its image.

Ghani, while talking to a news channel recently in New Delhi, had said that the BJP was going to lose three-four Lok Sabha seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan.

He also condemned Modi’s remarks regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state.

