Militant hideout busted in Reasi, arms and ammo recovered

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Reasi district on Saturday.In a statement , a spokesperson said that acting on the reliable information regarding presence of a hideout in Dalas Barneli, an operation was launched to sanitise the area. The statement reads that during the search and cordon operation police team recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Dalas Barneli area of Arnas. It reads that 2 detonators, 12 cartridge of assault rifle, a pull through, a hand held tape recorder IED enabled, a calculator IED enabled, a battery and few connecting wires were recovered. SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma, as per the statement, said that search operation is still going on in the area of Arnas and that police are committed to neutralise any nefarious designs of anti-national elements—
