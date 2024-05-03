Feroze Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi: Rae Bareli’s tryst with Congress

NEW DELHI: The surprise nomination of Rahul Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli brings the focus back on the VVIP segment which was first represented in the Lok Sabha by the former Congress president’s grandfather Feroze Gandhi, who held the seat in the first two elections after Independence.

The strong foundations that Feroze Gandhi laid in the constituency were later nurtured and strengthened by his wife and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who won from the seat in 1967, 1971 and 1980, followed by friends and family members of the Gandhi family.

Indira Gandhi contested from two seats in 1980 — Rae Bareli and Medak in Telangana — and chose to retain the Medak seat. Arun Nehru won the 1980 bypoll and subsequently in 1984.

