Polls Beings Conducted In J&K Normally Like Any Other Part In Country: CEO

Srinagar: The Chief Electoral Officer for Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Thursday said that the elections are being conducted normally across the J&K like any other part of the country.

They are going smoothly like in the other parts of the country, so will be the upcoming phases remaining for the UT, he said on the sidelines of his visit to Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Hoping to see high voter turnout this time, Pole said that people should exercise their democratic right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“It isn’t only a right but also a responsibility,” Pole said.

Srinagar is set to go to the polls on May 13 followed by Baramulla on May 20 and Anantnag-Rajouri on May 25. Pole expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of elections, likening it to other states and regions, and commended the impressive participation of the people.

Meanwhile, as the General Election to Lok Sabha approaching, General Observer for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Mukul Kumar and Security Observer Sandeep Singh Chouhan Thursday made a visit to Pulwama to review the poll preparedness of the district.

District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom provided a comprehensive briefing to the chair through a detailed presentation, highlighting the district’s preparedness and strategies for smooth conduct of the elections.

The DEO gave a detailed overview of arrangements including SVEEP, Material Management, Manpower Plan, Transport Plan, EVM Management, arrangements at polling stations and Distribution cum Receipt Centres (DCRC), and other measures undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district.

It was informed that as many as 4,03,795 registered electorates are exercising their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the four Assembly Constituencies of the district.

The DEO assured the Observers of the administration’s full preparedness to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Measures such as providing facilities for voters including ramps for persons with disabilities were highlighted to enhance the voting experience.

While reviewing the status of polling stations, the DEO informed that a total 479 polling stations are established in the designated locations in the district, besides 12 Special Polling stations are also established in different locations of the district.

