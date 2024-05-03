2 die in Khudwani road accident

Kulgam: At least two unidentified persons were killed after hit by an unknown vehicle in Khudwani area along Jammu—Srinagar national highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, officials said.An official said that two persons riding on a scooty died after being hit by an unknown vehicle.He said the bodies have been recovered by police. “Both bodies have been shifted to hospital for medical and legal formalities while their identification is yet to be ascertained, “he said—
