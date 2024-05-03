Fielding Rahul from Rae Bareli a responsibility not just a legacy: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said it has taken a decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy, and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

He also justified Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not contesting any election, saying she can reach Parliament by contesting any bypoll, but is currently taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter him on his alleged “lies” during campaigning.

