Cong tally to be all-time low in LS polls; Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM

BARDHAMAN (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an “all-time low”, as he mocked its leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli seat, “sensing defeat” at Wayanad where he is a sitting MP.

Addressing a rally in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Modi said that if Congress is voted to power, it would “snatch” quotas meant for the Scheduled Caste, Dalits and OBCs and give those to its “jihadi vote bank” to pursue the party’s “appeasement politics”.

Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA and Congress for “supporting” the “vote jihad” comments made by a candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP), an ally of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no need for opinion polls or exit polls, as I had talked about their (Congress) defeat long back in Parliament. When their senior leader quit her Lok Sabha seat and entered Parliament through Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was evident that they sensed defeat,” Modi said, in an apparent dig at Sonia Gandhi.

“Now, the ‘shehzada’ of Congress, who went to Wayanad (Kerala) after losing the Amethi seat, is also contesting from Rae Bareli. He knows he would lose Wayanad this time,” Modi said, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Rae Bareli.

The prime minister challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not amend the Constitution to provide reservations based on religion.

“They (Congress and INDIA bloc) have to give a written statement that they will not take away the reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and give those to their vote bank on the basis of religion,” Modi said.

He also came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that the party has made Hindus “second-class citizens” in the state.

