Admin Provides Ex-Gratia To NoKs Of Deceased

SRINAGAR:- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited the Ganderbal area of Srinagar where a boat carrying several children and adults capsized in the River Jhelum on Tuesday morning.
The Officers met the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident and offered their condolences and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.
On the occasion, an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each was provided to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the victims.
Besides, an amount of Rs 50000 was also given to each 4 injured persons.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria; SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad; Tehsildar Panthachowk, Muzamil Ahmad and other concerned from District Administration Srinagar accompanied the senior officers.
Meanwhile, an ongoing rescue operation has been intensified to trace the bodies of the 3 more persons who are missing in the incident of boat capsizing.
