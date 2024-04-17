4 school bags found At Chattabal Vier

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday found four school bags from the river Jehlum at Chattabal Veir, which seem to be of the students, who drowned in the boat capsize incident at Gandbal, Lasjan-Sointeng area of Srinagar this morning.
A police official said that they spotted four bags floating on river Jehlum at Chattabal Veir.
“These bags seem to be of the students who drowned at Gandbal this morning,” he said.
So far, six people including mother and her two siblings have died in the tragic incident that sent entire valley in a state of grief. The search operation in the area is still on.