UN condemn Iran’s attack on Israel

United Nations: UN General Assembly Dennis Francis expressed deep concerns about the unfolding situation in the Middle East, involving the launch by Iran of drones and missiles against Israel.
“The Iranians have explained their action in the context of article 51 of the UN Charter, following the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. The Iranian response compounds the already tense and delicate peace and security situation in the Middle East,” he said and called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region.
This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgement, in which the risks and extended risks are very carefully considered, he said.
“I expect that the Iranian authorities will honour their word that by their action today, the matter can be deemed concluded. A vicious cycle of attack and counter-attack will lead to nowhere, but inevitably, to more death, suffering and misery. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve any differences through peaceful means,” Francis said.