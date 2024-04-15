Highway Remains Open

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained open despite incessant rains on Sunday.
Officials said that the 270-km highway (NH-44) shall remain open subject to fair weather and good road conditions. He said LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. “However, HMVs shall be managed in a regulated manner after assessing the road condition.”
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed and shall remain so “till further notice” following fresh snowfall, officials said.
They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare.
