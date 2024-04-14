Iran fires drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in unprecedented revenge attack

JERUSALEM: Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.Israel’s military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond. It didn’t mention ballistic missiles, which are less easily shot down, but Iran said they were part of the attack. The U.S., with its large troop presence in the region, said it would provide unspecified support to Israel.
