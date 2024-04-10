All arrangements in place for Eid: Dr Darakhshan

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday visited Janab Sahib at Soura, Aali Masjid at Eidgaah and the shrine of Khwaja Zaindar Sahib at Tankipora in Srinagar to take stock of the Eid-al-Fitr arrangements. She was accompanied by Waqf Board Officers and the local public representatives.
Speaking to the media persons, Dr Darakhshan said that all arrangements have been put in place for special Eid congregations. “With public cooperation, Waqf Board is ready for special Eid prayers at all locations throughout J&K. We have completed the fresh furnishings at all major shrines under the Board’s control. For the first time, we did it out of the resources of the Board. Our development initiatives will continue in the days to come too,” she said.
