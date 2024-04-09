Efforts to keep me away from Parl will fall short: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Apr 08: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making efforts to keep her away from the Parliament.

Mehbooba who was speaking to reporters in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara alleged BJP was employing every method to keep her away from the Parliament.

“BJP is using its full might and resources to keep me away from the Parliament. They are well aware if I will reach the Parliament it will create trouble for them,” claimed Mehbooba.

Earlier, Mehbooba visited the grave of her father Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and offered Fateha. “South Kashmir is my homeland and Bijbehara is my native area. Besides my father’s grave lies here. Whenever I feel there are difficult times I visit here and offer Fateha. I started my political career in 1996 and my father used to remain with me shoulder to shoulder. But today in his absence the challenges have emerged manifold. Our identity and constitutional rights are being assaulted,” she said.

She also said that people are her hope and that she anticipated they will turn out in large numbers and vote for PDP in the upcoming election. “I always stood with my people in difficult times be it south Kashmir or Pir Panchal. I hope they won’t let me down,” she said.

“The BJP is using its all methods to break my party PDP. They know this is the only credible voice of people of Jammu and Kashmir which raises concerns of people with full might. The saffron party feels the entry of Mehbooba Mufti into the Parliament will create impediments in their anti-people plans,” Mehbooba said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print