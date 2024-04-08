Pak Senate to hold elections for top slots on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President has summoned a session of the upper house of Parliament on April 9 for the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman amid opposition by jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party over voting for top slots in an “incomplete house”.

According to an announcement by the President House on Sunday night, President Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday at 09:00 am.

In the Senate session, newly-elected senators will take oath and an election for the constitutional post of chairman Senate and deputy chairman Senate will be held, The News International reported

