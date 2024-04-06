Upholding the Noble Tradition: Honoring the Legacy and Welfare of Horses in Kashmir

Throughout human civilisation, horses have held a special place in the hearts and minds of people. In pre-Islamic Arabia, known as Jahiliya, the reverence for horses was profound and evident in various historical records. They were not merely seen as animals but were treated with utmost respect and often regarded as members of the family. This deep bond between humans and horses was so significant that individuals without horses were sometimes subject to ridicule or taunting from their peers.

In numerous literary works, including ancient texts and poetry, the Arabs expressed their admiration for horses, portraying them as symbols of nobility, strength, and loyalty. The Qur’an, considered the holy book of Islam, even mentions horses in various verses, illustrating their significance in the eyes of Allah. In one instance, Allah swears by the horses, highlighting their importance and emphasizing their role in creation.

Moreover, the Qur’an also elaborates on the admirable qualities possessed by horses, such as their speed, grace, and usefulness in warfare. These descriptions serve to underscore the profound connection between humans, horses, and the divine.

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the final messenger of Islam, also held a deep affection for horses. His fondness for these noble creatures is well-documented in historical accounts and hadiths (narrations of his sayings and actions). He recognized their value not only as a means of transportation but also as companions and partners in various endeavours.

Caring for Kashmir’s Horses: A Call for Kindness

In Kashmir, horses are like family to many, especially in tourist spots and near borders. People rely on them for work and enjoy their company during good times.

When tourists come, these horses are treated well, given rides, and shown love. But when the tourists leave, some owners forget to be kind to their horses. They’re left neglected and mistreated.

This isn’t right. These horses help us, so we should always be good to them.

We need to work together to make sure all horses are treated kindly. The government, communities, and animal groups should make rules to protect them. We should also teach everyone, especially kids, to be kind to animals.

Let’s remember the special bond we share with these horses and show them the love and care they deserve. That’s how we keep our compassion alive and make the world a better place for everyone, including our four-legged friends.

When horse owners become neglectful and lacking in compassion, the horses wander from one place to another, causing damage to many people’s properties. I’ve witnessed many people mistreating them, and others fleeing on them. This situation arises from the dual nature of those responsible; they may treat the horses well in good times but abandon them during hardships like winter, leaving them uncared for.

A Kashmiri Muslim’s Call to Action

As a Kashmiri and a Muslim, your concern for the welfare of horses is commendable. Horses are magnificent creatures that deserve to be treated with respect and care. It’s essential to advocate for their well-being and ensure that they receive the proper care they need.

Providing horses with proper shelter, insulation, bedding, nutrition, water, healthcare, and monitoring is crucial for their overall health and happiness. These animals rely on us for their basic needs, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they are met.

Communities play a vital role in providing relief to these beautiful creatures. By coming together and prioritizing the welfare of horses, we can make a significant difference in their lives. Educating others about the importance of treating animals with kindness and compassion is also essential.

Let’s work together to ensure that all horses are provided with the utmost respect and care they deserve. Together, we can create a better world for these magnificent creatures.

In conclusion, the profound bond between humans and horses has been cherished throughout history, as evidenced by ancient civilizations like pre-Islamic Arabia and contemporary societies like Kashmir. This bond is rooted in admiration, respect, and a sense of responsibility towards these noble creatures. However, instances of neglect and mistreatment remind us of the ongoing need to advocate for the welfare of horses. By promoting kindness, compassion, and proper care, we can uphold our shared responsibility to protect and honour these magnificent animals, ensuring a brighter future for both humans and horses alike. Let us unite in our efforts to create a world where every horse is treated with the love, respect, and care they truly deserve.

Rameez Rasool Mir is a professional social worker and poet from Lolab Valley and can be reached at [email protected]

