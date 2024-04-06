My tribute to remarkable figures at Higher Secondary School Lessu

Honouring the indelible contributions of educators and staff to the institution

In every educational institution, there are individuals who leave an indelible mark, not just within the confines of their school walls, but in the hearts and minds of those around them. At Institution Higher Secondary School Lessu nestled in the heart of a bustling town, 14 characters stand out: Mr Imtiyaz sir, Mr Mateen sir, Mr Shabir sir, Mr Javid sir, Mr Mukhtar sir, Mr Sajad sir, Mr Nazir sir, Mr Abid sir, Mr Junaid sir, Mr Ajaz sir, Mr Sheraz sir, Mr Iqbal sir, Mr Riyaz sir, and the trio Mr Ab Rasheed, Mr Shabir, and Dr Firdoos. Each embodies unique qualities that enrich the fabric of the school community.

It was our bad luck that our head of the institution retired after a few months when I joined, but the time we spent with him is unable to speak, especially for me. After his retirement, we got to know what the Head of Institution means.

Quad of lecturers:

Then we come to join with a vibrant character, vice-principal, and man of principle Mr Imtiyaz sir. Imtiyaz sir, with his unassuming demeanour, is the quintessential academic virtuoso. He strides through the corridors with quiet confidence, his mind always buzzing with intellectual curiosity. From lower to higher classes, Imtiyaz sir’s hunger for knowledge knows no bounds. His presence in the classroom is magnetic, often inspiring his peers to push beyond their limits.

Mr Mateen sir: A scholarly-minded man who always supports me during these valuable moments. Having a religious thought command on environmental science boosts me to tackle things with ease. He came from a well-off district with maturity at its peak.

Mr Shabeer sir: A tycoon in chemistry and a knowledgeable person, who always likes to read books. Shabir Sir, the renowned chemistry tycoon, orchestrates a symphony of molecules and reactions, unravelling the mysteries of the chemical world with finesse and expertise. He always puts discussion in warm putting the chemical world within. He is not bound in chemistry; while in discussion, he integrates each subject into chemistry, which really is a craft.

Mr Javid sir: Javid sir, the venerable botany maestro, breathes life into the study of plants, nurturing a verdant curiosity among his students as they explore the intricate beauty and ecological importance of the botanical realm under his expert guidance. He is also a good human being of a multitalented person. Dr Javid, affectionately known as CRC, is not just an academic enthusiast but also a beacon of knowledge in the field of sociology. With his deep understanding and passion for the subject, he enriches our learning experience and broadens our perspectives.

The Duo Masters: Mr Mukhtar sir and Mr Sajad sir

Mr Mukhtar and Sajad Sir, both esteemed figures at our institution, epitomize the blend of decency, religious wisdom, and academic prowess. With a firm grounding in general subjects and a deep understanding of religious principles, they navigate the corridors of knowledge and morality with grace and integrity. Their characters radiate warmth and sincerity, serving as beacons of inspiration for students and colleagues alike. In their presence, one finds not only teachers but mentors who instill not just knowledge but values that shape individuals for a lifetime.

Mr Nazir sir: Nazir Sir, the epitome of tranquillity and composure, possesses a wealth of mathematical knowledge that he imparts with serene confidence. With a calm demeanour that belies his deep understanding of the subject, he guides his students through the complexities of mathematics with ease and clarity. Nazir Sir’s tranquil presence fosters an environment where learning flourishes, instilling in his students not just mathematical skills but also a sense of serenity and confidence in tackling any challenge that comes their way.

My Favourite Trio: Mr Abid sir, Mr Ajaz sir, Mr Sheraz sir

Abid sir is not just a teacher; he’s a pillar of support and a beacon of respect within the institution. With unwavering dedication, he extends his hand of guidance to students, nurturing their growth both academically and personally. His commitment to fostering a supportive environment is evident in the way he goes above and beyond to ensure every student feels valued and heard.

Mr Ajaz sir: Ajaz sir is a quintessential workaholic whose dedication knows no bounds. His tireless efforts are not merely confined to his professional obligations but extend far beyond, especially towards the welfare of underprivileged students. With a heart brimming with compassion, he tirelessly works towards levelling the playing field for those who lack resources, ensuring that every student, regardless of their background, has access to quality education and opportunities for growth.

Sheraz sir is a remarkable individual whose unwavering support and dedication to his role within the institution have left an indelible mark on those he interacts with. As someone deeply immersed in the realm of computer work, Sheraz sir not only excels in his technical proficiency but also distinguishes himself through his compassionate and supportive demeanour.

Mr Iqbal: Iqbal sir, the epitome of tranquillity and composure, graces the halls of our higher secondary school with his serene presence. With a calm demeanour that exudes warmth and understanding, he navigates the challenges of teaching with grace and ease.

Bhat Izat ul Reaof: So difficult to pronounce his name but Rouf Sir, a figure of poetic charm and meticulous planning, graces our institution with his unique blend of creativity and organization. With a demeanour reminiscent of a poet lost in thought, he navigates the corridors of academia with a graceful stride, his mind constantly weaving verses of inspiration and wisdom.

Mr Junaid sir: Junaid sir is a multifaceted gem within our institution, known not only for his prowess as a teacher but also for his remarkable skills as an anchor and a man of letters. With a charismatic presence that commands attention, he effortlessly captivates audiences both in the classroom and on stage. I always make fun of him; he never betrays me.

Mr Riyaz sir: Riyaz sir, a man of vast knowledge and diverse talents, is a beacon of inspiration within our institution. His intellect spans a myriad of subjects, ranging from the intricacies of clerical work to the art of drafting with finesse and precision. In Riyaz sir’s presence, one cannot help but be awed by his breadth of knowledge. His understanding of various fields is not merely surface-level but reflects a deep-seated curiosity and dedication to continuous learning. Whether discussing historical events, scientific theories, or cultural phenomena, Riyaz Sir’s insights are always enlightening and thought-provoking. He helped me a lot during my tenure, a salute to him.

Last trio: Mr Shabir, Mr Rashid, and Mr Firdoos non-teaching staff

The last trio consisting of Mr Shabir, Mr Rashid, and Mr Firdoos are the unsung heroes in the institution, each excelling in their respective roles within the non-teaching staff. Their dedication, efficiency, and commitment to excellence play a vital role in the smooth functioning of our school.

Mr Shabir, with his meticulous attention to detail and organizational skills, ensures that the school premises are well-maintained and conducive to learning. From managing facilities to coordinating logistics for events, his behind-the-scenes efforts contribute significantly to the overall efficiency of the institution.

Mr Rashid, with his friendly demeanour and helpful attitude, serves as the welcoming face of our school. Whether assisting visitors at the front desk or providing administrative support to staff and students, he goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels valued and supported.

Mr Firdoos, with his technical expertise and problem-solving abilities, keeps our school’s technology infrastructure running smoothly. From troubleshooting IT issues to managing software and hardware upgrades, his efforts ensure that students and staff have access to the resources they need to excel in their endeavours.

In conclusion, reflecting on the dynamics of our institution and the relationships we foster within its walls, it becomes clear that forgiveness is a fundamental aspect of growth and harmony. As members of this community, we are bound to encounter moments where mistakes are made, misunderstandings arise, and conflicts emerge. However, it is through forgiveness that we transcend these challenges and move forward together. Please forgive me if I have hurt anyone.

The writer is a PhD scholar, writer, columnist, and approved counsellor at IGNOU. He can be reached at [email protected]

