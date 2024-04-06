Mirwaiz condemns disallowing Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jama Masjid

SRINAGAR: On the solemn occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader and prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his dismay and condemnation over his house arrest and the closure of the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar by the authorities.

In a video message released on social media, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq conveyed his greetings to the Muslim ummah and lamented the deprivation of the opportunity to offer prayers at Jama Masjid.

Expressing profound sadness, Mirwaiz highlighted the religious significance of Jumat-ul-Vida, a day of special prayers and supplications as Ramadan draws to a close. He emphasized the importance of offering prayers at Jama Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadan, noting the spiritual rewards associated with this act of worship.

However, for the fifth consecutive year, Mirwaiz found himself under house arrest, and the gates of Jama Masjid remained forcibly locked by the authorities. This denial of religious freedom deeply troubled him, causing distress and anguish to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq decried the repeated imposition of enforced lockdowns on Jama Masjid and his house arrest by the authorities, labeling it as authoritarianism and a direct violation of religious rights. He highlighted the arbitrary nature of these actions, which subject him to uncertainty and anxiety every Friday.

Despite the adversity, Mirwaiz urged patience, citing a Quranic verse that emphasizes perseverance in the face of challenges. He also called for prayers for the people of Palestine, who are undergoing immense suffering, and for the thousands of youth and political prisoners detained in jails.

