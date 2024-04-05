Section 144 Clamped in Leh District In View of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on April 7

Srinagar: Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday ordered for enforcement of Section 144 in Leh district in view of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk proposed ‘Pashmina March’ on April 07. The District Magistrate Leh, Santosh Sukhdeva, citing reported reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquility in the district, received from Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, said in an order that it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human life should be immediately prevented. Exercising the powers vested in him under Section 144 of CrPC, 1973, the DM said that there shall be no procession/rally/march etc. taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh, in writing. “No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority.” “No public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed,” said the DM in an order.”No one shall make any statements, which have potential to disturb the communal harmony, public tranquility and which may lead to law and order problems in the district,” the order reads. “All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law,” reads the order.”Any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” reads the order further.

