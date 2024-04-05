Jummat-ul-Vida: Mirwaiz to address at Jama Masjid

SRINAGAR: The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has announced that the Jummat-ul-Vida prayers at the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar will be offered tomorrow at 02:30 pm while Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq will begin his Wa’az-o-Tableegh at 12:40 pm, In Sha Allah.
As per the decision taken by the Auqaf recently, this year’s Jummat-ul-Vida will be observed as “Youm-e-Taubah Wa Istighfaar”.
The Anjuman has urged the faithful to reach the Jama Masjid on time and and for devotees coming after 1.30 to bring prayer mats with them.
