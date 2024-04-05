Hasnain Masoodi leads NC workers’ convention in Pampore

Emphasizes addressing challenges, advancing welfare initiatives for constituents

PAMPORE: Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi, a senior leader of the National Conference and former Member of Parliament for the Anantnag Constituency, convened a workers’ convention at the Townhall in Pampore, located in the southern region of Pulwama district, on Thursday.

The event saw the presence of prominent National Conference leaders including Khalil Mohammad Bandh, Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, and others. A significant number of senior National Conference workers from the Pampore Constituency actively participated in the convention, an NC leader told Kashmir Reader.

During his address to the gathering, Hasnain Masoodi conveyed to the workers that their purpose today was not merely to seek votes but to understand and tackle the challenges they confront. He stressed the importance of identifying these challenges and devising effective strategies to address them, citing the directive from the Vice President, Omar Abdullah, to carefully assess and resolve workers’ issues in various domains.

Speaking to the media, Masoodi highlighted that under the guidance of the Vice President, block-level workers’ conventions are being systematically organized across Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned that preceding conventions were held in Pulwama and Litter, followed by the current one in Pampore, where workers from the assembly segment gathered to deliberate on their challenges.

Masoodi emphasized the longstanding presence and commitment of the National Conference to the people, spanning several decades. He reiterated the party’s advocacy for the unity of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, and its historical commitment to social justice and the rights of the common people.

The MP pointed out that the National Conference’s engagement with these issues reflected its belief in empowering the people politically and economically, as well as safeguarding their rights to land. He reminded the audience of the significant land reforms initiated under the leadership of the National Conference, benefiting Kashmir’s populace.

Regarding recent infrastructural developments, Masoodi underscored that projects like the Golf course, gondola, and SKICC were established for the welfare of the people, reflecting the party’s ongoing commitment to advancing the people’s voices and well-being.

