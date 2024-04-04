Congress expels Nirupam, he says will announce plans on Thursday

MUMBAI: As Congress expelled Sanjay Nirupam on late Wednesday evening, the former MP from Mumbai who incurred the party’s wrath over his remarks targeting the ally Shiv Sena (UBT) said he would announce his next decision on Thursday.Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved Nirupam’s expulsion from the party for six years with immediate effect, an official communication from the party said.Earlier in the day, Congress dropped Nirupam’s name as a star campaigner, indicating that the crisis was escalating.
